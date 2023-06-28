Create New Account
Major dollar crisis brewing in Asia threatening world's monetary system and economy
China's yuan currency has been incredibly weak to the point authorities in Beijing have been unable to successfully intervene against the dollar. It spells worldwide trouble given falling CNY is a dependable global recession and crisis signal. The worse it becomes for the Chinese, the more deflation we should expect elsewhere.

nwoww3new world orderglobal warcurrency wargreat resetglobal collapseeurodollar universityjeff sniderliquidity crunch

