Tucker Carlson - "The good news is, the system is going away." Ron Paul, at 90, looks back.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The good news is, the system is going away.” Ron Paul, at 90, looks back.
(0:00) Monologue
(23:59) Is America Going Bankrupt?
(25:50 Why Haven't America's Gold Reserves Been Audited?
(35:27) Who Are the Truth Tellers in Washington?
(40:33) Have Any of These Foreign Wars Made Life Better for Americans?
(43:49) Why Is America Getting Poorer?
(47:13) Why Was Ron Paul Attacked for His Views on Israel?
(57:03) How Many Babies Has Ron Paul Delivered?
(58:31) When Did Ron Paul Start Buying Gold?
(1:06:47) Ron Paul's Advice to Young People
(1:14:17) Is There Hope for American Liberty?