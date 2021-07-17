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NOT SENDING THEIR BEST
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59 views • July 17, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3926/not-sending-their-best-call-in-show-december-6th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3926-not-sending-their-best-call-in-show-december-6th-2017
Question: “Me and my girlfriend of 5 years first met when we started a Young Americans for Liberty Chapter, we recently broke up with one of the big reasons being our differences in opinion on immigration. She is Mexican American with some of her family being here illegally. I am a Trump supporting ancap born to MAGA, while she is an open border hard ancap Trump skeptic. Should I follow through with my threat to call ICE on her step father who is here illegally and who sexually abused her as a child giving her major depression?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3926/not-sending-their-best-call-in-show-december-6th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3926-not-sending-their-best-call-in-show-december-6th-2017
Question: “Me and my girlfriend of 5 years first met when we started a Young Americans for Liberty Chapter, we recently broke up with one of the big reasons being our differences in opinion on immigration. She is Mexican American with some of her family being here illegally. I am a Trump supporting ancap born to MAGA, while she is an open border hard ancap Trump skeptic. Should I follow through with my threat to call ICE on her step father who is here illegally and who sexually abused her as a child giving her major depression?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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