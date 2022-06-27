Fools in pinstripes blaspheme Adonai with Blood on their hands, Prophecy

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Prophetic word, given on June 25th 2022 around 7:40 in the morning.Addresses two different groups of people.
The one are the so-called Elites what will happen to them with all the blood they have on their hands.
The other section is for believers in Elohim, much pointing to the Shepherds.
Scriptures:
Matthew 27, 1-26
John 9:4
Matthew 24:12
Ezekiel 33:1-6
Matthew 6:24, Luke 16:13
Matthew 25:14-29
Matthew 5:3, Luke 6:20
Matthew 6:25-34
Exodus 32:33
Revelation 22:17
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-06-25-pinstriped-blaspheming-fools/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski