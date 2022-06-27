Fools in pinstripes blaspheme Adonai with Blood on their hands, Prophecy

Prophetic word, given on June 25th 2022 around 7:40 in the morning.Addresses two different groups of people.

The one are the so-called Elites what will happen to them with all the blood they have on their hands.

The other section is for believers in Elohim, much pointing to the Shepherds.





Scriptures:

Matthew 27, 1-26

John 9:4

Matthew 24:12

Ezekiel 33:1-6

Matthew 6:24, Luke 16:13

Matthew 25:14-29

Matthew 5:3, Luke 6:20

Matthew 6:25-34

Exodus 32:33

Revelation 22:17





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-06-25-pinstriped-blaspheming-fools/





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https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski