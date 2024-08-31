Arrival of a FAB-3000 in a forest near the village of Pogrebki in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region.

In the absence of strong fortifications, the enemy actively uses dense vegetation to conceal the parking areas of its equipment and the location of its personnel.

Adding additional info about the strike last night on Belgorod, Russia:

The attack on Belgorod left 46 people injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Previously, it was known that five people were killed and 37 were injured.