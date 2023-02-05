The 2023 Great Indie Artist Playlist - Part 2 - 100 Artists, 100 Songs, 6.5 Hours of Indie Music!

🎵 100 Indie Artists, 100 Songs, 6.5 Hours of Music! 🎵🎧 Part 2: Songs 51-100 (song titles and artists listed below)

Timestamp/Song/Artist

00:00 INTRO

00:27 Old Castle - Melchiorblade7

02:23 One Day - Tomi Bon Tomi

06:50 One Day - Graham Chalkley

10:07 Oxymoronic Linear Approximation - Illumi Notme

16:30 Paralyzed - JP Doyle

19:46 Pilgrim's Progressed - Sallie Witte

25:06 Pirate Dice - Johnny Sippell

29:01 Presstitute - Rico Che

33:25 Radio Cranium - An Electric Mammal

37:54 Raw Deal - Babylon, Warrior Cry with MOTDF

42:19 Reality - John Gibson

49:30 RIP - Tell The Truth

53:18 Ritmo Pinherio - Overs0ul

58:52 Rocking and Rolling Till You Drop - Boudica

01:02:10 Run To The Desert - Shel Koffler

01:05:16 Sandy - Adam Clipstone

01:10:31 Set Me Free - Kenken50

01:11:49 Shadows in the Dark - The Vivas

01:15:30 She Sends Me Home - Dennis & The Genetones

01:18:21 She's a Mystery - Duane Damage

01:23:35 Shut your Mouth - Kompoz Collective Band

01:26:09 Sister Shadow - Matt Doll

01:29:33 Sister Venus and Uncle Mars - Christine Gray and Micheal Fulton

01:35:08 Space To Be - Xanthe Levi Littlemore

01:38:14 Speak Freedom Sunny Dome - The Clarences

01:41:00 Speak To Me - Samuels & Scott

01:44:31 Stupid Man - Meatrockets

01:48:06 Substantial Love - Chilled Spacegirl

01:55:03 Tear It Up - Ghost Station

01:58:21 The Apple Tree Allergy - Nick Skouras

02:00:29 The Getaway Man - Pat Lajoie

02:06:18 The Half Schleep - Jason Steadman

02:08:40 The Pageant - The Pantomime Villain

02:13:05 The Prescription - Pete Mastro

02:15:11 The Quiet One - David Gersten

02:22:06 The Scarab - Spagazi

02:25:13 Their Time is Running Out - Paul G Terry

02:27:38 To Think I Thought - New Radicals

02:32:07 TransVaccinated Man - John Niems

02:37:11 Tricks Again - Andrew Lane

02:39:53 Unify My Heart - Casey Hayes

02:43:28 Vinyl Thoughts - William Marino

02:48:50 Where Is The Curve - Chief Crow

02:53:41 Who Am I - Al Arenburg

02:58:25 Who's In Control? - AAA Acceptable Affect Academy

03:02:41 Wired & Driven - Mike Fink

03:05:26 World War Three - Yona Aniwodi

03:14:35 You Are The Reason - Scott Watson

03:17:18 You're Out Of Control - Tom 24

03:19:20 ZZZZeeee - Felius