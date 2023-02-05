The 2023 Great Indie Artist Playlist - Part 2 - 100 Artists, 100 Songs, 6.5 Hours of Indie Music!

🎵 100 Indie Artists, 100 Songs, 6.5 Hours of Music! 🎵🎧 Part 2: Songs 51-100 (song titles and artists listed below)
🔊 Full 6.5-hour HQ stream available on Mixcloud: https://tinyurl.com/bdhs8xsm
Timestamp/Song/Artist
00:00 INTRO
00:27 Old Castle - Melchiorblade7
02:23 One Day - Tomi Bon Tomi
06:50 One Day - Graham Chalkley
10:07 Oxymoronic Linear Approximation - Illumi Notme
16:30 Paralyzed - JP Doyle
19:46 Pilgrim's Progressed - Sallie Witte
25:06 Pirate Dice - Johnny Sippell
29:01 Presstitute - Rico Che
33:25 Radio Cranium - An Electric Mammal
37:54 Raw Deal - Babylon, Warrior Cry with MOTDF
42:19 Reality - John Gibson
49:30 RIP - Tell The Truth
53:18 Ritmo Pinherio - Overs0ul
58:52 Rocking and Rolling Till You Drop - Boudica
01:02:10 Run To The Desert - Shel Koffler
01:05:16 Sandy - Adam Clipstone
01:10:31 Set Me Free - Kenken50
01:11:49 Shadows in the Dark - The Vivas
01:15:30 She Sends Me Home - Dennis & The Genetones
01:18:21 She's a Mystery - Duane Damage
01:23:35 Shut your Mouth - Kompoz Collective Band
01:26:09 Sister Shadow - Matt Doll
01:29:33 Sister Venus and Uncle Mars - Christine Gray and Micheal Fulton
01:35:08 Space To Be - Xanthe Levi Littlemore
01:38:14 Speak Freedom Sunny Dome - The Clarences
01:41:00 Speak To Me - Samuels & Scott
01:44:31 Stupid Man - Meatrockets
01:48:06 Substantial Love - Chilled Spacegirl
01:55:03 Tear It Up - Ghost Station
01:58:21 The Apple Tree Allergy - Nick Skouras
02:00:29 The Getaway Man - Pat Lajoie
02:06:18 The Half Schleep - Jason Steadman
02:08:40 The Pageant - The Pantomime Villain
02:13:05 The Prescription - Pete Mastro
02:15:11 The Quiet One - David Gersten
02:22:06 The Scarab - Spagazi
02:25:13 Their Time is Running Out - Paul G Terry
02:27:38 To Think I Thought - New Radicals
02:32:07 TransVaccinated Man - John Niems
02:37:11 Tricks Again - Andrew Lane
02:39:53 Unify My Heart - Casey Hayes
02:43:28 Vinyl Thoughts - William Marino
02:48:50 Where Is The Curve - Chief Crow
02:53:41 Who Am I - Al Arenburg
02:58:25 Who's In Control? - AAA Acceptable Affect Academy
03:02:41 Wired & Driven - Mike Fink
03:05:26 World War Three - Yona Aniwodi
03:14:35 You Are The Reason - Scott Watson
03:17:18 You're Out Of Control - Tom 24
03:19:20 ZZZZeeee - Felius
