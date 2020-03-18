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SHOCKING! Migrant THROWS Little Girl At Greek Police In Riot Gear
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56 views • March 18, 2020
Harrison comments on this shocking video that reveals the end result of a society that encourages and rewards victimhood. Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
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