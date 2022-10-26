Video Blog #1: They Are Liars, Not Idiots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the video version of my blog post from October 17, 2022. I explain how I first realized that when our leaders make seemingly idiotic decisions, they are not really idiots. They are liars. They know what they're doing. They are just lying about it. Their stated objectives are not the real objectives.