© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of people demonstrated in Riga, Latvia against vaxx mandate
Follow
4
Share
Report
865 views • August 20, 2021
Thousands of people demonstrated in Riga, Latvia, on Wednesday evening against a law that would allow employers to fire unvaccinated employees.
It is said to have been the largest protest in the country in more than a decade.
It is said to have been the largest protest in the country in more than a decade.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.