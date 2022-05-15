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WHITE Mandanimals - IMEC Open Tables Season 1 Highlights - Mandela Effect
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51 views • May 15, 2022
International Mandela Effect Conference: https://www.youtube.com/c/InternationalMandelaEffectConference/videos
Our first season of IMEC Open Tables has wrapped up, which seems the ideal time to share with you some of our favorite moments!
Every Open Tables episode has sponsors which are not corporate sponsors - but Mandanimals!
What are Mandanimals, you ask? A Mandanimal is a unique animal that has been discovered by the Mandela Effected as being completely new to us, or newly returned from presumed extinction.
In each Open Tables episode, we explore animals that have newly presented themselves to us, especially ones who have appeared with:
Rainbow or unusual colors, indicating creativity of Mother Nature;
Pure White, representing purity and the restoration of balance;
Golden, suggesting we have reached the Golden Timeline or the highest possible timeline; and
Other rare and unexpected Mandanimals introducing (or reintroducing) themselves to us!
Have you seen a pure white animal in the wild but it was an albino? Perhaps you have witnessed a Mandanimal, and you didn’t even realize it! Take a tour of our white Mandanimals from 2021, and see why these magnificent creatures have revealed themselves to us.
Are we missing Mandainals you have spotted? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for Open Tables Season 2!
Join Cynthia Sue Larson, Christopher Anatra, Shane Robinson and "Darkwolf" Jerry Hicks as we go deep into this subject and other Pandemic Mandela Effects in an IMEC Open Tables special presentation; full episode available to our Patreon members. (Details on Patreon membership to be announced... )
________________________
Subscribe (free!) for IMEC email updates:
https://imec.world/
Jerry "Dark Wolf" Hicks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH6a3_fJWKNNotbCKuTbZdg
Shane Unbiased and On The Fence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_MWq0Cg2BQBKenbjQV7Slw
Chris Anatra - The Quantum Businessman
https://www.youtube.com/c/QuantumBusinessman
Cynthia Sue Larson
https://www.youtube.com/user/CynthiaSueLarson
To further support IMEC, get out our Patreon: www.patreon.com/IMEC
Our first season of IMEC Open Tables has wrapped up, which seems the ideal time to share with you some of our favorite moments!
Every Open Tables episode has sponsors which are not corporate sponsors - but Mandanimals!
What are Mandanimals, you ask? A Mandanimal is a unique animal that has been discovered by the Mandela Effected as being completely new to us, or newly returned from presumed extinction.
In each Open Tables episode, we explore animals that have newly presented themselves to us, especially ones who have appeared with:
Rainbow or unusual colors, indicating creativity of Mother Nature;
Pure White, representing purity and the restoration of balance;
Golden, suggesting we have reached the Golden Timeline or the highest possible timeline; and
Other rare and unexpected Mandanimals introducing (or reintroducing) themselves to us!
Have you seen a pure white animal in the wild but it was an albino? Perhaps you have witnessed a Mandanimal, and you didn’t even realize it! Take a tour of our white Mandanimals from 2021, and see why these magnificent creatures have revealed themselves to us.
Are we missing Mandainals you have spotted? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for Open Tables Season 2!
Join Cynthia Sue Larson, Christopher Anatra, Shane Robinson and "Darkwolf" Jerry Hicks as we go deep into this subject and other Pandemic Mandela Effects in an IMEC Open Tables special presentation; full episode available to our Patreon members. (Details on Patreon membership to be announced... )
________________________
Subscribe (free!) for IMEC email updates:
https://imec.world/
Jerry "Dark Wolf" Hicks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH6a3_fJWKNNotbCKuTbZdg
Shane Unbiased and On The Fence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_MWq0Cg2BQBKenbjQV7Slw
Chris Anatra - The Quantum Businessman
https://www.youtube.com/c/QuantumBusinessman
Cynthia Sue Larson
https://www.youtube.com/user/CynthiaSueLarson
To further support IMEC, get out our Patreon: www.patreon.com/IMEC
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