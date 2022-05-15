BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHITE Mandanimals - IMEC Open Tables Season 1 Highlights - Mandela Effect
bbArchives
bbArchives
84 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • May 15, 2022
International Mandela Effect Conference: https://www.youtube.com/c/InternationalMandelaEffectConference/videos

Our first season of IMEC Open Tables has wrapped up, which seems the ideal time to share with you some of our favorite moments!

Every Open Tables episode has sponsors which are not corporate sponsors - but Mandanimals!

What are Mandanimals, you ask? A Mandanimal is a unique animal that has been discovered by the Mandela Effected as being completely new to us, or newly returned from presumed extinction.

In each Open Tables episode, we explore animals that have newly presented themselves to us, especially ones who have appeared with:

Rainbow or unusual colors, indicating creativity of Mother Nature;

Pure White, representing purity and the restoration of balance;

Golden, suggesting we have reached the Golden Timeline or the highest possible timeline; and

Other rare and unexpected Mandanimals introducing (or reintroducing) themselves to us!

Have you seen a pure white animal in the wild but it was an albino? Perhaps you have witnessed a Mandanimal, and you didn’t even realize it! Take a tour of our white Mandanimals from 2021, and see why these magnificent creatures have revealed themselves to us.

Are we missing Mandainals you have spotted? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for Open Tables Season 2!

Join Cynthia Sue Larson, Christopher Anatra, Shane Robinson and "Darkwolf" Jerry Hicks as we go deep into this subject and other Pandemic Mandela Effects in an IMEC Open Tables special presentation; full episode available to our Patreon members. (Details on Patreon membership to be announced... )
________________________

Subscribe (free!) for IMEC email updates:
https://imec.world/

Jerry "Dark Wolf" Hicks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH6a3_fJWKNNotbCKuTbZdg

Shane Unbiased and On The Fence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_MWq0Cg2BQBKenbjQV7Slw

Chris Anatra - The Quantum Businessman
https://www.youtube.com/c/QuantumBusinessman

Cynthia Sue Larson
https://www.youtube.com/user/CynthiaSueLarson

To further support IMEC, get out our Patreon: www.patreon.com/IMEC
Keywords
rainbowanimalsmandelamandelaeffectimecmandanimals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won&#8217;t Tell You

The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You

Mike Adams
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Belle Carter
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy