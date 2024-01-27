Create New Account
U.S. Civil War II & World War III Could Now Potentially Happen at the Same Time - Oy Vey!
The Appearance
END TIME NEWS REPORT 1.26


RED STATES RALLY AROUND TEXAS

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/war-red-states-rally-round-texas-battle-brews-biden-over-border


TEXAS HAS THE RIGHT TO SECURE ITS SOUTHERN BORDER

https://thefederalist.com/2024/01/25/gov-abbott-is-right-texas-has-the-right-to-defend-itself-and-secure-its-border/


BIDEN'S MISTAKE RE: BORDER INVASION

https://www.rt.com/news/591330-biden-texas-border-mistake/


CONGRESS WARNED: U.S. BEING INVADED

https://justthenews.com/government/security/fbi-luminaries-starkly-warn-congress-us-being-invaded-border-alarming-and


INSIDER ISSUES WARNING RE: BORDER INVASION

https://allnewspipeline.com/Pentagon_Insider_Issues_Warning.php


GOVERNMENTS CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS ON PANDEMIC AGREEMENT

https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2023-governments-continue-discussions-on-pandemic-agreement-negotiating-text


COUNTRIES WITHDRAWING SUPPORT OF PANDEMIC TREATY

https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1750133102456799294


IS GROWING YOUR OWN VEGETABLES BAD FOR THE PLANET? DUH!

https://off-guardian.org/2024/01/24/growing-your-own-vegetables-is-bad-for-the-planet/


