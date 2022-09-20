Create New Account
Nurse Speaks Out About Severe Adverse Reactions in Children From COVID Injections
(Sept 20, 2022) San Diego pediatric nurse Tawny Buettner cared for numerous children suffering from myocarditis after they received the experimental mRNA clot shot. Her hospital (like so many others in America) completely refuse to report vaccine injuries and deaths to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) - which is a Federal crime.


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://banned.video/watch?id=6329fb01d0c84b0165936ae8
