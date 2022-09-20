Nurse Speaks Out About Severe Adverse Reactions in Children From COVID Injections

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(Sept 20, 2022) San
Diego pediatric nurse
Tawny Buettner cared
for
numerous
children
suffering from myocarditis
after they received the experimental mRNA clot shot. Her hospital (like so many others in America) completely refuse to report vaccine injuries and deaths to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) - which is a Federal crime.