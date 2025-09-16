NATO ON ALERT! Russian missiles are ready to attack enemies at sea and on land

Today, in a report by the Russian Ministry of Defense on September 16, 2025, it was the time of the Kalibr subsonic cruise missile to capture the West's attention, once again fired from the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine "Arkhangelsk." Many more were fired, demonstrating that Russian missiles are ready to deter and attack their adversaries at sea and on land as part of the spectacular military exercises "Zapad-2025." The Russian Navy's newest stealth submarine "Arkhangelsk," of the modernized Project 885M, armed with hypersonic nuclear weapons, has gone to sea for the first time, and today tested Kalibr missile in the Barents Sea. According to objective control footage, Arkhangelsk successfully practiced firing Kalibr on target at sea, where the missile firing area had been closed to civil navigation and aviation previously.

In addition to several submarines, the Russian Northern Fleet is participating in the Zapad 2025 Exercise in the Arctic, involving the flagship RFS Marshal Ustinov, the frigates Admiral Golovko, Admiral Levchenko, and Severomorsk, the landing ship RFS Aleksandr Otrakovskiy, and the frigate Admiral Golovko. About two days ago, Golovko conducted a launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile. The missile's direct hit was accurate against a simulated enemy in the Barents Sea, and it was destroyed! In addition, the Northern Fleet's anti-submarine aviation conducted exercises to search for and destroy mock nuclear submarines including the enemy, in the Barents Sea. This large-scale anti-submarine operation involved long-range anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142 and Il-38, supported by anti-submarine helicopters Ka-27M and Mi-28NM, while Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters acted as drag for the forward strike unit at the training ground. After the enemy submarine was discovered, the helicopters carried out airstrikes at low and extremely low altitudes, sinking a big target!

Simulation is the first step towards reality on the field! Russia's bold move in these missile attacks raises questions about what message Moscow is sending to NATO. It's also worth noting that Russia is expanding the exercises to the Kaliningrad region, coinciding with Lithuania and Poland, where Warsaw is increasing its military presence on its borders amid rising tensions! And, in fact, Russian missiles are fully prepared!

MILITARY TUBE TODAY

