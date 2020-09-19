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Prophecy teacher Frank DiMora issued a warning concerning earthquakes and Gold and Silver
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83 views • September 19, 2020
Find out what the author of the book entitled: The Last Chronicles of Planet Earth warned last week and what has now taken place.
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