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American Common Law 101, by Michelle Ford | Cali Assembly
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33 views • August 04, 2021
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5uZjiH9LU8
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5uZjiH9LU8
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