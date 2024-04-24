Create New Account
Bound to Flesh and Trapped in 666 Carbon Meat-Suits: Is the Human Body an Archontic Soul-Prison?
Published Yesterday

Sources: MorgueOfficial "The REAL Reason God Created Humanity | Are Our Bodies a Prison? (BANNED Knowledge)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn2iekAkoYw


"The Apocryphon of John", also called the "Secret Book of John" or the "Secret Revelation of John", is a 2nd-century Sethian Gnostic Christian pseudepigraphical text attributed to John the Apostle. It is one of the texts addressed by Irenaeus in his Against Heresies, placing its composition before 180 AD.


"The Tripartite Tractate" is a Valentinian Gnostic work. It is the second-longest text in the Nag Hammadi library. The first part describes the relationship between the Father, the Logos, the Church, and the aeons. The second part contains the Gnostic creation narrative, in which man is created by the Demiurge and is a mixture of both spiritual and material substances.


Facebook: facebook.com/MorgueOfficial/

Instagram: instagram.com/MorgueOfficial/

Twitter X: twitter.com/MorgueOfficial


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5

