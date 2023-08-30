The Prophecies Are Being Fulfilled

June 14th, 2020Pastor Dean Odle shares prophecies foretelling the current violence and turmoil plaguing the United States. Communists have been creating a racial divide in this country for decades, and now their plans are being fulfilled. Though things grow worse and clouds darken, God will continue to speak through His people and lead His remnant into righteousness.
"Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets." Amos 3:7
Original video of Kenneth E. Hagin's prophecy - https://youtu.be/VsZjaMvivaw
Pastor Dean's sermon "When the Smoke Clears" - https://youtu.be/4qooWk8CppY
Pastor Dean's sermon "Heading into the Storm" - https://youtu.be/4lOHVQCnfaI
