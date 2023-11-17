Create New Account
Robert F. Kennedy Jr - ad for Independent Presidential Candidate by Mikki Willis
Robert F. Kennedy Jr:  A beautifully crafted short film by @MikkiWillis about my independent announcement and what it means for America.


@RobertKennedyJr

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1724887992744190282?s=20



presidential candidaterobert f kennedy jrrfk jrindependent ticketmikki willis ad

