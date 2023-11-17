Robert F. Kennedy Jr - ad for Independent Presidential Candidate by Mikki Willis
98 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Robert F. Kennedy Jr: A beautifully crafted short film by @MikkiWillis about my independent announcement and what it means for America.
@RobertKennedyJr
https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1724887992744190282?s=20
Keywords
presidential candidaterobert f kennedy jrrfk jrindependent ticketmikki willis ad
