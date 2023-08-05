Brandon cory Nagley





August 4, 2023





REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON/TWITCH STAR PART OF RIOT IN UNION SQUARE/BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-METEORS/READ BELOW. Today is now 8/5/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video You'll see alot of different footage. I'm sorry my audio for some reason the first part of my audio screwed up majorly so I had to redo it so my audio will not match up to footage in my video though all I say is for footage you'll see in my video it's just the audio dont line up time wise with footage in this video so I apologize about that lol. A massive riot broke out in union square New York hours ago as a twitch streamer went there to give away new gaming systems. People acted insane and riots broke out as it happened around the number 3:30 pm strangely in a place where theres a ritualistic circle or eye above a pyramid as if the elite had their hand in this. And personally I feel someone sent in paid clowns to cause chaos there as its beyond idiotic with alot of elite symbolism. You'll see skies went red again in Indonesia from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x. Multiple meteors fell over mexico, Tennessee and Kentucky and another place within the past 4 to 5 days. As said first is coming in clusters of asteroid debri from planet xs debri tail and from a separate planet x system body also NASA's tracking 3-4 other solar systems around and invading our solar system and soon millions in Gods time will hit globally. As credited peoples footage you'll see their screenshots in my video. You'll see more strange ufo activity which is also apart of bible prophecy and global deception coming because what's here and coming are fallen and demonic beings by nature not little green men to save humanity as world leaders will lie saying quote "aliens took people off the earth" after jesus comes to rapture Christians off earth though elite and world governments will lie saying aliens ( reality fallen Angel's and demonic beings) did it. Mass deception will come globally very soon thus why their disclosing information now as planet x comes closer now. You'll see the strange white creature insider mike from around the world mentioned that came up through earths inner oceans to our surface oceans and this white creature with fur was eating manatees near Florida yet the public wasnt told well now that creature was seen washed up on shores as more demonic beings and strange bugs and creatures will now start appearing globally. You'll see many trains that have derailed around the world within the past week. Many detail from sabotage for the elites control and sick agendas. Other trains slipping off the track because earths crust Is buckling and crumbling due to radiation soaking in earth and crustal displacement caused by planet x occuring and will worsen. You'll see purple planet arboda of the planet x system caught by a woman on Facebook. You'll see comet 12/p pons Brooks or so they call it and its close approach they said Is around the 2024 solar eclipse that will be the other x to mark its spot over America as I'll be in area of totality in the 2024 great american solar eclipse which also this so called comet 12p that actually looks like nibiru and looks like also the dave Dobbs object named after researcher dave Dobbs youtube channel. So it makes me wonder is this really another comet called comet 12/p pons Brooks? Or nibiru or the dave Dobbs object both having wings or plumes. I guess we'll soon see. Plus more. I made this video hours ago I'm finally posting it lol. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





