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James Hall - Please watch this video Immediately. It will be Removed - Facebook Live video
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1209 views • March 13, 2021
James Hall - Please watch this video Immediately. It will be Removed - Facebook Live video
This is a great breakdown of the current experimental medical device being pushed under the guise of a "vaccine". It is a programmable nano-scale device delivered and assembled in stages via multiple injections. This will allow the pharmaceutical industry to modify the cells in our bodies on a molecular level. It can accomplish this using foreign DNA from an aborted cell line, which allows this silicon based device to fuse with our carbon based cells. The end result of this experiment is unknown, perhaps it's just a coincidence that the CDC has a fully hashed out zombie preparedness program already created.
CDC Zombie Preparedness (https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm)
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development?fbclid=IwAR0GUw0P_Djkcyke1osR4Gc6wJLlGRgdkE5eQt8HFFZ3K0IlmBe6WULKSP0
This is a great breakdown of the current experimental medical device being pushed under the guise of a "vaccine". It is a programmable nano-scale device delivered and assembled in stages via multiple injections. This will allow the pharmaceutical industry to modify the cells in our bodies on a molecular level. It can accomplish this using foreign DNA from an aborted cell line, which allows this silicon based device to fuse with our carbon based cells. The end result of this experiment is unknown, perhaps it's just a coincidence that the CDC has a fully hashed out zombie preparedness program already created.
CDC Zombie Preparedness (https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm)
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development?fbclid=IwAR0GUw0P_Djkcyke1osR4Gc6wJLlGRgdkE5eQt8HFFZ3K0IlmBe6WULKSP0
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