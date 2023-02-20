Silent War Ep. 6297: MORE CHEMICAL FIRES, TRAINTRACK BOMBS, Huge Federal RACE Reforms (CRT)

💵 Please support our sponsors:





In this episode...

CBS News Medical Contributor Claims Decline in Vaccination and Mask Use Against COVID Causes Heart Attacks in Young Adults.





Chemical Fallout Mushroom Cloud Plume Mapped.





Bing Chatbot 'Off The Rails': Tells NYT It Would 'Engineer A Deadly Virus, Steal Nuclear Codes.'





FRAUD: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Folds to Woke Disney, Pushes Bill to Quietly Restore Special Tax Breaks.





Florida Teacher in Hot Water After Libs of TikTok Exposes Video of White Students Acting Like Servants for Black Students.





LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered.





Canadian Justice Sides with Trudeau and Rules War Act Can Be Used to Quash Anti-Government Protests – Seizing Bank Accounts, Imprisoning Peaceful Protest Leaders Approved.





Massive Fire at a Renewable Energy Plant in Doral, Florida Continues to Burn for 6 Days Straight – EPA Report Shows ‘Unhealthy’ Air Quality.





Florida Surgeon General Issues New Warning on mRNA COVID Vaccines After Finding 1,700% Increase in VAERS Reports in Florida Alone.





America's Children are suffering.





Breaking: Pipe Bomb Found on Train Tracks Behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia.





Biden Gives Power to Susan Rice for Sweeping “Racial Equity” Makeover of the Federal Government: “Agency Equity Teams” to Be Established to Run All Departments, Reeducate Workers.





