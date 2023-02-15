This Method Can Help You Break Free From Dread and Fear

If you struggle with managing your emotions, this for you:

In this video, psychotherapist, marriage counselor, author, and two-time TEDx speaker, Mel Schwartz, talks about a great methodology he came up with for managing negative emotions.

Mel shares that a good way to turn yourself into the master of your emotions, you must work on recognizing the negative thought as just a thought.

Then, he adds, that in order to remove its power over you, you must question its validity and whether it serves you. ❗

This can be GREAT tactic in disassembling and managing your negative feelings. 💯

