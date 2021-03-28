BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Next Wave Ep3 (Patriot Leo discusses current events) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul CottrellCheckmark Icon
1493 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
550 views • March 28, 2021
Leo Zagami
https://leozagami.com
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Leo+zagami&;i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss_2

Dr. Paul Cottrell
Website
http://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com

Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell



Paul Cottrell (First Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg



Dr Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwnfLGgT1x0bvjvIO_8rKzg


Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg

Dr. Paul Cottrell (Fourth Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV82lcrj_nknTodMz0UYqig

Brighteon Channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/paulcottrell

Podcast
http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/

Books:
https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/e/B07DSPV44D?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2&;qid=1609172968&sr=8-2

Twitter
https://www.twitter.com/dr_cottrell

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/paul.cottrell.92798

Freedom Restoration Foundation
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1017608155367475/

* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.

** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.
Keywords
vaccinesshipcovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The hidden cost of cheap fertilizer: How industrial agriculture is poisoning rural America&#8217;s water

The hidden cost of cheap fertilizer: How industrial agriculture is poisoning rural America’s water

Willow Tohi
OpenAI Sued By Eight U.S. States Over ChatGPT&#8217;s Toxic Influence on Teens

OpenAI Sued By Eight U.S. States Over ChatGPT’s Toxic Influence on Teens

Chase Codewell
The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

Willow Tohi
Lavender: The Mediterranean marvel for mind, body and soul

Lavender: The Mediterranean marvel for mind, body and soul

Ava Grace
Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Zoey Sky
Biomonitoring Study Reports Pesticide Compounds in 187 Young Children

Biomonitoring Study Reports Pesticide Compounds in 187 Young Children

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy