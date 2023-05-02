Create New Account
05.02.23 Gas Station Grabs: 4 Corners Brewing Local Buzz Honey Rye Blonde Ale 4.5/5*
Beer and Gear
Published 20 hours ago

A really nice spring brew for when the weather just turns nice. I wouldn't go for this once temps rise too high. This is a nice example of the style even if it is past the best-by date.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 23 are the IBUs listed. The SRM is best guessed as a 12 (non lovibond)

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

beeralebeerandgearbrewsandviewsblonde-alegas-station-grabsfour-corners-brewinglocal-buzz-honey-rye-blonde-ale

