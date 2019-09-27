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9-27-19 - Skywatcher forecast for this morning and The Word for Today
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9-27-19 - Skywatcher forecast for this morning and The Word for Today
Acts 8:32-35
8:32 The place of the scripture which he read was this, He was led as a sheep to the slaughter; and like a lamb dumb before his shearer, so opened he not his mouth: 8:33 In his humiliation his judgment was taken away: and who shall declare his generation? for his life is taken from the earth. 8:34 And the eunuch answered Philip, and said, I pray thee, of whom speaketh the prophet this? of himself, or of some other man? 8:35 Then Philip opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus.
7:37 am
Current Conditions for Marion County, FL
Mostly Cloudy
72°F
22°C
Humidity 97%
Wind Speed S 5 mph
Barometer 29.99 in (1015.6 mb)
Dewpoint 71°F (22°C)
Visibility 10.00 mi
27 Sep 6:51 am EDT
Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
The Skywatcher says May God bless you and keep you in all things.
The Weatherman says God loves you and so do I. Jesus is coming soon. Get ready!
Acts 8:32-35
8:32 The place of the scripture which he read was this, He was led as a sheep to the slaughter; and like a lamb dumb before his shearer, so opened he not his mouth: 8:33 In his humiliation his judgment was taken away: and who shall declare his generation? for his life is taken from the earth. 8:34 And the eunuch answered Philip, and said, I pray thee, of whom speaketh the prophet this? of himself, or of some other man? 8:35 Then Philip opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus.
7:37 am
Current Conditions for Marion County, FL
Mostly Cloudy
72°F
22°C
Humidity 97%
Wind Speed S 5 mph
Barometer 29.99 in (1015.6 mb)
Dewpoint 71°F (22°C)
Visibility 10.00 mi
27 Sep 6:51 am EDT
Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
The Skywatcher says May God bless you and keep you in all things.
The Weatherman says God loves you and so do I. Jesus is coming soon. Get ready!
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