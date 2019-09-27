9-27-19 - Skywatcher forecast for this morning and The Word for Today



Acts 8:32-35



8:32 The place of the scripture which he read was this, He was led as a sheep to the slaughter; and like a lamb dumb before his shearer, so opened he not his mouth: 8:33 In his humiliation his judgment was taken away: and who shall declare his generation? for his life is taken from the earth. 8:34 And the eunuch answered Philip, and said, I pray thee, of whom speaketh the prophet this? of himself, or of some other man? 8:35 Then Philip opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus.



7:37 am



Current Conditions for Marion County, FL



Mostly Cloudy

72°F

22°C

Humidity 97%





Wind Speed S 5 mph

Barometer 29.99 in (1015.6 mb)

Dewpoint 71°F (22°C)

Visibility 10.00 mi



27 Sep 6:51 am EDT



Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL



Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.



Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 7 mph.



Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 3 to 8 mph.



Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph.



The Skywatcher says May God bless you and keep you in all things.

The Weatherman says God loves you and so do I. Jesus is coming soon. Get ready!