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ThePatriotNurse: No, You're Not Crazy for Standing Firm: The Rest of The World is Nuts!
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80 views • October 14, 2021
Posted 14october2021: Vaccine Mandates, Faith, Respect Yourself,
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. When you're looking around and everyone else seems to be complying, don't feel bad for being the lone man standing.
“Someone as irresponsible as you should sit quietly, you’ve lost your mind.” is what the Ministries told the Yemenite Mothers after the Ministry Kidnapped their Children. http://jerusalemcats.com/truth-or-consequences-covid-19/#kidnappings-of-yemenite-mizrahi-and-balkan-children-by-the-israeli-labor-government
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. When you're looking around and everyone else seems to be complying, don't feel bad for being the lone man standing.
“Someone as irresponsible as you should sit quietly, you’ve lost your mind.” is what the Ministries told the Yemenite Mothers after the Ministry Kidnapped their Children. http://jerusalemcats.com/truth-or-consequences-covid-19/#kidnappings-of-yemenite-mizrahi-and-balkan-children-by-the-israeli-labor-government
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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