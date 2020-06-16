Prophet Ezekiel and the Book of Revelation

Just before uploading this 30th Study, I checked and for all the previous29 Studies I uploaded there is a grand total of 445 Views. All ContentCreators are first allowed to post 50 Videos and if they do not reacha total of 1,000 views, they will not be able to continue posting onBrighten. Most likely with only 445 views for 29 Studies posted, aftermy 50th post, the milepost of 1,000 views will not be met and I willnot be able to continue posting on Brighteon.If you think my Studies are worth reading, here is what youcould do. Scroll all the way up to the top of this page, on theleft just below the Title of this study, click on "View Channel".You will see all the Studies I posted so far, and if you want you couldread the Studies that you have not read yet. (It's totally free to readall these Studies)Another way you could also help, is to share the link of these Studies withfolks from your Church or with people who could be interested in BibleProphecies or Studies. Thank you for continuing support and for readingthese Studies!Prophet Ezekiel and the Book of RevelationEzekiel 3:1 Moreover he said unto me, Son of man, eat that thou findest; eatthis roll, and go speak unto the house of Israel.2 So I opened my mouth, and he caused me to eat that roll.3 And he said unto me, Son of man, cause thy belly to eat, and fillthy bowels with this roll that I give thee. Then did I eat it; andit was in my mouth as honey for sweetness.As it is recorded in the Book of Revelation, just like the ProphetEzekiel the Apostle John also had a similar experience:Revelation 10:9 And I went unto the angel, and said unto him, Give me the littlebook. And he said unto me, Take it, and eat it up; and it shall makethy belly bitter, but it shall be in thy mouth sweet as honey.10 And I took the little book out of the angel's hand, and ate it up;and it was in my mouth sweet as honey: and as soon as I had eaten it,my belly was bitter.11 And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples,and nations, and tongues, and kings.To the Prophet Ezekiel it was given the Prophecy of Gog and Magog(Ezekiel Chapters 38 and 39), in the Book of Revelation the ApostleJohn also wrote about Gog and Magog.Ezekiel was set on a very high Mountain and saw a man with theappearance of brass measuring a Temple and a City. (Ezekiel 40:3) TheApostle John saw an angel with a golden reed measuring New Jerusalemin Heaven. (Revelation 21:15)The most amazing part of this parallel comparison between Ezekieland Revelation is yet to come:Revelation 22:1 And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal,proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.2 In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river,was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, andyielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were forthe healing of the nations.Ezekiel 47:12 And by the river upon the bank thereof, on this side and on thatside, shall grow all trees for meat, whose leaf shall not fade, neithershall the fruit thereof be consumed: it shall bring forth new fruitaccording to his months, because their waters they issued out of thesanctuary: and the fruit thereof shall be for meat, and the leaf thereoffor medicine.Important Studies on this Brighteon Channel: