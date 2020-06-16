© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophet Ezekiel and the Book of Revelation
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • June 16, 2020
Just before uploading this 30th Study, I checked and for all the previous
29 Studies I uploaded there is a grand total of 445 Views. All Content
Creators are first allowed to post 50 Videos and if they do not reach
a total of 1,000 views, they will not be able to continue posting on
Brighten. Most likely with only 445 views for 29 Studies posted, after
my 50th post, the milepost of 1,000 views will not be met and I will
not be able to continue posting on Brighteon.
If you think my Studies are worth reading, here is what you
could do. Scroll all the way up to the top of this page, on the
left just below the Title of this study, click on "View Channel".
You will see all the Studies I posted so far, and if you want you could
read the Studies that you have not read yet. (It's totally free to read
all these Studies)
Another way you could also help, is to share the link of these Studies with
folks from your Church or with people who could be interested in Bible
Prophecies or Studies. Thank you for continuing support and for reading
these Studies!
Prophet Ezekiel and the Book of Revelation
Ezekiel 3:
1 Moreover he said unto me, Son of man, eat that thou findest; eat
this roll, and go speak unto the house of Israel.
2 So I opened my mouth, and he caused me to eat that roll.
3 And he said unto me, Son of man, cause thy belly to eat, and fill
thy bowels with this roll that I give thee. Then did I eat it; and
it was in my mouth as honey for sweetness.
As it is recorded in the Book of Revelation, just like the Prophet
Ezekiel the Apostle John also had a similar experience:
Revelation 10:
9 And I went unto the angel, and said unto him, Give me the little
book. And he said unto me, Take it, and eat it up; and it shall make
thy belly bitter, but it shall be in thy mouth sweet as honey.
10 And I took the little book out of the angel's hand, and ate it up;
and it was in my mouth sweet as honey: and as soon as I had eaten it,
my belly was bitter.
11 And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples,
and nations, and tongues, and kings.
To the Prophet Ezekiel it was given the Prophecy of Gog and Magog
(Ezekiel Chapters 38 and 39), in the Book of Revelation the Apostle
John also wrote about Gog and Magog.
Ezekiel was set on a very high Mountain and saw a man with the
appearance of brass measuring a Temple and a City. (Ezekiel 40:3) The
Apostle John saw an angel with a golden reed measuring New Jerusalem
in Heaven. (Revelation 21:15)
The most amazing part of this parallel comparison between Ezekiel
and Revelation is yet to come:
Revelation 22:
1 And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal,
proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.
2 In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river,
was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and
yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for
the healing of the nations.
Ezekiel 47:
12 And by the river upon the bank thereof, on this side and on that
side, shall grow all trees for meat, whose leaf shall not fade, neither
shall the fruit thereof be consumed: it shall bring forth new fruit
according to his months, because their waters they issued out of the
sanctuary: and the fruit thereof shall be for meat, and the leaf thereof
for medicine.
Important Studies on this Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
29 Studies I uploaded there is a grand total of 445 Views. All Content
Creators are first allowed to post 50 Videos and if they do not reach
a total of 1,000 views, they will not be able to continue posting on
Brighten. Most likely with only 445 views for 29 Studies posted, after
my 50th post, the milepost of 1,000 views will not be met and I will
not be able to continue posting on Brighteon.
If you think my Studies are worth reading, here is what you
could do. Scroll all the way up to the top of this page, on the
left just below the Title of this study, click on "View Channel".
You will see all the Studies I posted so far, and if you want you could
read the Studies that you have not read yet. (It's totally free to read
all these Studies)
Another way you could also help, is to share the link of these Studies with
folks from your Church or with people who could be interested in Bible
Prophecies or Studies. Thank you for continuing support and for reading
these Studies!
Prophet Ezekiel and the Book of Revelation
Ezekiel 3:
1 Moreover he said unto me, Son of man, eat that thou findest; eat
this roll, and go speak unto the house of Israel.
2 So I opened my mouth, and he caused me to eat that roll.
3 And he said unto me, Son of man, cause thy belly to eat, and fill
thy bowels with this roll that I give thee. Then did I eat it; and
it was in my mouth as honey for sweetness.
As it is recorded in the Book of Revelation, just like the Prophet
Ezekiel the Apostle John also had a similar experience:
Revelation 10:
9 And I went unto the angel, and said unto him, Give me the little
book. And he said unto me, Take it, and eat it up; and it shall make
thy belly bitter, but it shall be in thy mouth sweet as honey.
10 And I took the little book out of the angel's hand, and ate it up;
and it was in my mouth sweet as honey: and as soon as I had eaten it,
my belly was bitter.
11 And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples,
and nations, and tongues, and kings.
To the Prophet Ezekiel it was given the Prophecy of Gog and Magog
(Ezekiel Chapters 38 and 39), in the Book of Revelation the Apostle
John also wrote about Gog and Magog.
Ezekiel was set on a very high Mountain and saw a man with the
appearance of brass measuring a Temple and a City. (Ezekiel 40:3) The
Apostle John saw an angel with a golden reed measuring New Jerusalem
in Heaven. (Revelation 21:15)
The most amazing part of this parallel comparison between Ezekiel
and Revelation is yet to come:
Revelation 22:
1 And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal,
proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.
2 In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river,
was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and
yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for
the healing of the nations.
Ezekiel 47:
12 And by the river upon the bank thereof, on this side and on that
side, shall grow all trees for meat, whose leaf shall not fade, neither
shall the fruit thereof be consumed: it shall bring forth new fruit
according to his months, because their waters they issued out of the
sanctuary: and the fruit thereof shall be for meat, and the leaf thereof
for medicine.
Important Studies on this Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.