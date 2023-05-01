Seducing Spirit & Doctrines of Devils

August 13th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the flood of false doctrines and demonic deceptions coming from every direction. Some are intentional deceivers and others are just deceived themselves as they teach things that are NOT in the Bible. Cain was NOT the offspring of Satan and Eve having sexual relations. Human beings are NOT fallen angels sent to work out our rebellion on earth. You are not committing the unpardonable sin by calling a false prophet...a false prophet or for calling false teaching... false. God promised to preserve His Word for all generations. Sound doctrine sticks to the canon of Scripture and does not accept gnostic gospels or 13th-century books of legends to establish Christian doctrine.

