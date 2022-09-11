PGP 09-09-22 Here's a theory

This war in Ukraine, though sad due to the useless losses of life, it is just a Slight of Hand. Once we see what ends up happening, we will have lost the US Dollar dominance across the world, but fear not, we will have the #FedNow.
We the People are no longer at the Table, but we are on the Menu.
