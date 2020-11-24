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The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871
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508 views • November 24, 2020
The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871. Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzT6DYYdGHCyW3SPmspz_Jg
It was February 21, 1871 that the 41st US Congress sold out the Republic. On this date, Congress passed an Act titled: "An Act To Provide A Government for the District of Columbia." Also known as the "Act of 1871."
Congress, illegally acting on it's own behalf, created a separate form of government for the District of Columbia.
Congress realizing that our country was in severe financial difficulty, cut a deal with the international bankers, in the process incurring a debt to those bankers.
The international bankers were not about to lend our floundering nation any money without some serious stipulations. So, they devised a brilliant way of getting their foot in the door of the United States and thus, the Act of 1871 was passed.
Quote , "A little progress each day adds up to big results. – Satya Nani "
It was February 21, 1871 that the 41st US Congress sold out the Republic. On this date, Congress passed an Act titled: "An Act To Provide A Government for the District of Columbia." Also known as the "Act of 1871."
Congress, illegally acting on it's own behalf, created a separate form of government for the District of Columbia.
Congress realizing that our country was in severe financial difficulty, cut a deal with the international bankers, in the process incurring a debt to those bankers.
The international bankers were not about to lend our floundering nation any money without some serious stipulations. So, they devised a brilliant way of getting their foot in the door of the United States and thus, the Act of 1871 was passed.
Quote , "A little progress each day adds up to big results. – Satya Nani "
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