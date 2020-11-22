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They want to lock you down and hurt you | Diamond & Silk
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47 views • November 22, 2020
Diamond and Silk react to the tense physical situations they've seen Trump supporters be subjected to recently, as well as reports that numerous Governors and Mayors are considering a second round of lock-downs for their communities. - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 6:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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