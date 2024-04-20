Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Truth Seekers Mini Report: UPDATE on CBDC & FedNow
channel image
Truth Seekers Radio Show
3 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Angeline Marie discusses: UPDATE on CBDC & FedNow; When are they moving us from CASH to a digital currency?

Sources:

CBCD Tracker: https://cbdctracker.org/


FedNow: https://www.federalreserve.gov/paymentsystems/fednow_about.htm


CBDC & FedNow: https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/is-fednow-replacing-cash-is-it-a-central-

bank-digital-currency.htm

Keywords
bankingcentral bankingdigital currencycbdcfednow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket