Astrology & Predictions for the USA - Summer 2022 - Cancer Ingress

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What does Mundane Astrology have to say about what to expect this Summer in the USA? This reading goes from about 6/21 to about 9/21. We'll examine each of the houses in the Cancer Ingress Chart set for Washington, D.C.
#astrology #prediction #fruitcakeastrologer #summer2022 #usa
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