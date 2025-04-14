Wild Russian FPV drone footage of Pokrovsk during an MLRS strike.

Epic maneuvering of the Russian Armed Forces FPV drone between the arrival of the Grad MLRS on the roofs of houses in Pokrovsk.

Adding:

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the so-called "energy ceasefire" eight times, attacking the corresponding infrastructure in eight Russian regions.

The strikes targeted objects in the LPR, Belgorod, Bryansk, Zaporozhye and Kursk regions. In all cases, attack drones were used.

The enemy drones targeted power lines and substations.

The "energy truce" itself is in effect until April 16.

Adding, from Defense Ministry of Russia, about Sumy attack:

Russian Army Attacks Seversk Task Force Meeting in Sumy — Defense Ministry

- On Sunday, Russian military launched an Iskander strike on the meeting place of the command staff of the Ukrainian operational-tactical group "Seversk" in Sumy.

- As a result of the target being hit, more than 60 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were destroyed.

- Ukrainian media have already begun publishing obituaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers killed in Sumy.

- It is also reported that the event planned to award the most distinguished units from the OTG "Seversk" in the Kursk region.

More about that Sumy attack:

Yesterday's missile strike on Sumy killed the commander of the 27th artillery brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

▪️The first details of yesterday's attack are beginning to appear in the Ukrainian media.

▪️One of the destroyed targets was Colonel Yuri Yula, born in 1982.

➖"He died on April 13 as a result of a missile strike on the city of Sumy - he received injuries incompatible with life," the media writes.

▪️Yula was the commander of the 27th rocket artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (A1476), and before that he commanded a battalion.