Covid-19 Vaccines are TOXIC BY DESIGN. They purposefully chose the more dangerous course of action.

"In every step in the process [Covid-19 vaccines] where they had a choice to select a less dangerous or a more dangerous course of action, they chose the MORE DANGEROUS one." ~ Dr. Michael Yeadon
FULL SHOW 10/24/2023 Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams ft. Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet
https://www.brighteon.com/54c4a51e-df47-4d8c-bbcc-35996982115b
www.TruthForHealth.org | Treatment Guides | Vaccine Injury Resources
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.