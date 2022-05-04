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Duel of the Dunces - a WW STUDIOS Short Film (#maythe4th)
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25 views • May 04, 2022
Two light-saber-wielding dunces attempt to fight to the death over a stolen cat.
Subscribe! ► https://bit.ly/subscribe-to-ww-studios
WATCH MORE WW STUDIOS ► https://bit.ly/MORE-WW-STUDIOS
Directed by Joshua Whitney
Credits:
Jeroldo Melongu played by Kadin Whitney
Ralphston played by Joshua Whitney
Waldo (Guy on radio) played by Kadin Whitney
Check out Kadin's Youtube Channel ► https://bit.ly/Kadin-Whitney
Music by and Audio mixing by Luis Merces
Luis Merces's Music Chanel ►https://bit.ly/37UHbev
Luis Merces's Website ►https://bit.ly/3Ksjfwf
VFX by Joshua Whitney AND Andrew Bilodeau
Andrew Bilodeau's Film Channel ►https://bit.ly/Didactic-Productions
And special thanks to @IanHubert for his awesome lightsaber tutorial :)
Outro music from https://www.productioncrate.com/ along with some VFX and SFX assets.
CCO sound ► https://freesound.org/
OUR GEAR:
Sony Alpha 58 ► https://amzn.to/3fiwxfH
Tascam DR 40 ►https://amzn.to/38AJaom
Godox SL-60W ►https://amzn.to/3KvCgy7
Support me on Patreon ►https://www.patreon.com/WW_Studios
#MayThe4thBeWithYou #starwars
Subscribe! ► https://bit.ly/subscribe-to-ww-studios
WATCH MORE WW STUDIOS ► https://bit.ly/MORE-WW-STUDIOS
Directed by Joshua Whitney
Credits:
Jeroldo Melongu played by Kadin Whitney
Ralphston played by Joshua Whitney
Waldo (Guy on radio) played by Kadin Whitney
Check out Kadin's Youtube Channel ► https://bit.ly/Kadin-Whitney
Music by and Audio mixing by Luis Merces
Luis Merces's Music Chanel ►https://bit.ly/37UHbev
Luis Merces's Website ►https://bit.ly/3Ksjfwf
VFX by Joshua Whitney AND Andrew Bilodeau
Andrew Bilodeau's Film Channel ►https://bit.ly/Didactic-Productions
And special thanks to @IanHubert for his awesome lightsaber tutorial :)
Outro music from https://www.productioncrate.com/ along with some VFX and SFX assets.
CCO sound ► https://freesound.org/
OUR GEAR:
Sony Alpha 58 ► https://amzn.to/3fiwxfH
Tascam DR 40 ►https://amzn.to/38AJaom
Godox SL-60W ►https://amzn.to/3KvCgy7
Support me on Patreon ►https://www.patreon.com/WW_Studios
#MayThe4thBeWithYou #starwars
Keywords
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