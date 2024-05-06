Bought and Paid For - Even Obama acknowledged in his memories that the Zionists Control US Politicians and Congress - Letter today to ICC is more PROOF

Image used is PROOF from today. Copy of the letter sent to ICC today. US threatened the ICC if they go against Israel. Republican senators in a letter to the chief prosecutor at the International Court of Justice in The Hague: "If you hurt Israel, we will hurt you". A close up of the letter is here: https://zeteo.com/p/exclusive-you-have-been-warned-republican
Even Obama acknowledged in his memories that the Zionists control the US Congress and its politicians. It's the only explanation for the unbreakable support of the US establishment for Israel despite the numerous war crimes committed through the decades.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.