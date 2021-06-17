Dr. Greg Autry: CCP Plan To Grab Space and Moon Strategic Points

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Dr. Greg Autry at War Room, June 12: CCP are planning themselves up to grab strategic points in space and on the lunar surface. Dr. Greg Autry explained that cislunar space is the launchpad for access to the benefits of the rest of the solar system, which also explains why the US should care CCP’s lunar program. He also talked about Trump team’s careful reorientation of national objectives to the Moon to defend that important territory. Lastly, he mentioned the CCP’s year 2007 anti satellite missile that caused chaos in space.