BASES2022 Sandi Adams on Agenda 21- Agenda 30 and deeper insights

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Sandi Adams Agenda 21. Sandi has been campagning againts the United Nations agenda to strip us all of our rightsm,or land our property and life, making us into zombie salves with Agenda 30, as the parsitic evil of WEF, Klaus Schuab and the UN, the WHO power grab to wipe creative life off the planet.