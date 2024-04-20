Create New Account
Elon Musk reposted this: Bill Maher Issues Wake-Up Call to All Democrats
Bill Maher Issues Wake-Up Call to All Democrats Who Think the NPR Story Is Not a Big Deal


"NPR is to them [Republicans] what this country would be if it was a permanent democratic governorship."


"Of the 87 people working in editorial positions there, 87 are Democrats. Even if you're a Democrat, you can't think this is good."


>>I'm no fan of Bill Maher. Wonder why he said just a few months ago that Trump would come after him and imprison him, if he gets back in office? Hmmm. Remember when Bill Maher's production company was called "Kid Love Productions?"


@VigilantFox clip

https://twitter.com/i/status/1781513296954184161

democratsbill maherwake up callsilencing free speech

