Elon Musk reposted this: Bill Maher Issues Wake-Up Call to All Democrats

Bill Maher Issues Wake-Up Call to All Democrats Who Think the NPR Story Is Not a Big Deal
"NPR is to them [Republicans] what this country would be if it was a permanent democratic governorship."
"Of the 87 people working in editorial positions there, 87 are Democrats. Even if you're a Democrat, you can't think this is good."
>>I'm no fan of Bill Maher. Wonder why he said just a few months ago that Trump would come after him and imprison him, if he gets back in office? Hmmm. Remember when Bill Maher's production company was called "Kid Love Productions?"
@VigilantFox clip
