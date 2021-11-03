EP 2678-6PM :"USEFUL IDIOT" MIKE PENCE PROUDLY DEFENDS CERTIFYING FRAUD ON JANUARY 6th  

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He was an important part of making sure the Trump administration delivered on the promises that were made to the American people. Navarro is releasing a new book called “In Trump Time.” The book is going to be a behind-the-scenes look at what took place during the Trump administration.
This will be a trustworthy account, unlike the books that come out from Fake News hacks and RINOs.
In the book, he talks about the fight to stop Joe Biden from stealing the 2020 election.
According to Navarro, Pence was fed a “bad legal brief.”
From The Daily Mail: Pence helped undermine that plan with a memo he released the morning of Jan. 6th stating he did not have the authority to send back the votes. Pence reached it along with top aides including former chief of staff Marc Short. ‘Mike is a useful idiot,’ Navarro said in an interview. In another Shakespearian analogy, Navarro refers to Short as the manipulative Iago from Othello.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19167
Special Guest: Sheriff Richard Mack: Author, speaker and former Sheriff Richard Mack has served in a wide variety of roles over the course of his nearly twenty-year career in law enforcement, which began in Provo, Utah. After 11 years at Provo PD, Mack decided to return to his childhood turf in Arizona and run for Graham County Sheriff. During his tenure, federal officers informed the sheriffs of the state that they would be required to enforce the so-called “Brady Bill” and run background checks at their expense under the law. In 1994, Mack and six other sheriffs from across the country, challenged the constitutionality of the Brady Bill and ultimately, fought it all the way to the United States Supreme Court, where they won a monumental decision for freedom. https://cspoa.org/
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