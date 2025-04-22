BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vril, StarKids, GATE & the ongoing human hard drive world
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 1 week ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0Ggmi_6JFU


4/29/2022 -- Secret Super Weapons That Drive Disarmament Negotiations - Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden

1988 lecture about Russian Directed Energy weapons, given at the World Trade Center of all places.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gme0sJLh5yI


Secret Space Program Disclosure and the Vril Society - ROBERT SEPEHR

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuNJrZuhqb0


Lost Secrets and the Fate of Maria Orsic: Vril Society

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kY2UV8Xenwk


Dark Journalist X-163: The Valerie UFO File: Tesla Remote Viewing and NASA!

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfM_dShCyfk&list=PLNfJkzByQRuxBqZq9f1XQAXy8n5SAjeT9&index=25


Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell: The Nazi Bell UFO And Roswell!

.

https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/somd/space-communications-navigation-program/lunanet-interoperability-specification/


https://www.nasa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/lunanet-interoperability-specification-v5-baseline.pdf?emrc=606f95


https://www.nasa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/lunanet-signal-in-space-recommended-standard-augmented-forward-signal-vol-a.pdf?emrc=0f6993


.

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA604249.pdf


.

https://www.vox.com/2015/4/10/8381983/project-sanguine


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Sanguine


https://nara.getarchive.net/media/a-long-range-aerial-view-of-the-navy-extremely-low-frequency-elf-test-facility-888680


.

wban

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurorobotics/articles/10.3389/fnbot.2021.656943/full


A Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is the means by which humans interact with and control machines or systems. It allows users to input commands, receive feedback, and monitor system status, making technology more user-friendly. HMIs can range from simple buttons and indicator lights to complex industrial PCs with graphical displays.

Electronic warfare (EW) traces its roots to the early 20th century, coinciding with the advent of radio communication. The first documented application of EW was during the Second Boer War (1899-1902) and the Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905). The development of radar in the 1930s significantly impacted EW, and World War II saw rapid acceleration and deployment of EW technologies

wisconsin elf navy testing eugene wave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s53N2RPZ0ZA&list=PLNfJkzByQRuxBqZq9f1XQAXy8n5SAjeT9&index=28


Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell: Ukraine Strange - UFOs and Deep State Actors

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Over-the-horizon_radar


.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_BqGEp2eiU&list=PLNfJkzByQRuxBqZq9f1XQAXy8n5SAjeT9&index=18


DARK JOURNALIST & DR. JOSEPH FARRELL: FAKE ALIEN INVASION THREAT! THE VON BRAUN UFO CARD 2020

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvXFwfjAjS4


Joseph P. Farrell | News and Views from the Nefarium | Apr. 3, 2025

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7lJ17zy420


Joseph P. Farrell | News and Views from the Nefarium | Apr. 10, 2025

.

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp


https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/FLR-9


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Over-the-horizon_radar


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAvzsjcBtx8


Water, Consciousness & Intent: Dr. Masaru Emoto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWkGw-0sFhM


Rice Experiment - Dr Masaru Emoto

.

https://bibledecode.substack.com/p/ai-assimilations-integrated-circuit


https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

Keywords
trump20242030covid
