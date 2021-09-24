Let the Hunger games Begin! I volunteer as tribute. For Jesus. Go Jesus!

This video is about prophesy, regarding rapture. Specifically Pre Tribulation Rapture. I added (for dramatic affect) my dream about when God told me the time of the rapture. Funny story. God told me in a dream, May 30 that the time of the rapture would be at 608. 608 in bible Strong's concordance, means to shut fast, to close, shut completely. Wow. Now that just makes me so happy, it makes me want to smile. God is funny like that. He makes me laugh. He said it with a sense of urgency. He said it like he meant it Literally, the time would be 6:08. I believe that would be PM. But 6:08 early in the morning Jerusalem time would be about 11pm central time. Well that's all I got to say about that. Enjoy the video. He's growing the kindom one more day at a time and getting people saved. Thank you God, for another day to give you all the glory and praise for all your goodness and grace. More people to party with and drink fruity beverages by the beach in paradise with our homie Jesus. All the glory to God. Please share this video, where ever & when ever you can. Jesus is coming. Thank you Jesus. Hallelujah! Amen!