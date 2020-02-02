XENTRIX - THE TRUTH LIES BURIED

Another new video i made, the first one from two,uploaded today for first time.Inspired by the fantastic movie WIND RIVER ! SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL ABORIGINAL GIRLS AND WOMEN VICTIMS OF SEX TRAFFICKIN CARTELS - DOMESTIC AND NON VIOLENCE.



Shrouded in hate

Warring for peace

Blood for blood is all there can be

Rebellions will fail

Legions will fall

Blacken the sky eternally



The faceless will fight

Exchanging every day to incite

Killing power in their hands

Hands, hearts and minds



The truth lies buried deep in the soul

Humanities threat takes it's toll

Humanity sees they're brought to their knees

An evil reappears from the past

An evil that breathes,misguides and misleads

A darkness that drowns those who last

Drowns those who last.....



Guiltless will fall

Clean blood will spill

Voices cryin out for ''no more''

Freedom will end

Fear will be king

Still and pain will settle the score



Chaos and lies

Powers now accused just deny

Many await for the end

The iron fist to fall.....