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XENTRIX - THE TRUTH LIES BURIED
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31 views • February 02, 2020
Another new video i made, the first one from two,uploaded today for first time.Inspired by the fantastic movie WIND RIVER ! SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL ABORIGINAL GIRLS AND WOMEN VICTIMS OF SEX TRAFFICKIN CARTELS - DOMESTIC AND NON VIOLENCE.
Shrouded in hate
Warring for peace
Blood for blood is all there can be
Rebellions will fail
Legions will fall
Blacken the sky eternally
The faceless will fight
Exchanging every day to incite
Killing power in their hands
Hands, hearts and minds
The truth lies buried deep in the soul
Humanities threat takes it's toll
Humanity sees they're brought to their knees
An evil reappears from the past
An evil that breathes,misguides and misleads
A darkness that drowns those who last
Drowns those who last.....
Guiltless will fall
Clean blood will spill
Voices cryin out for ''no more''
Freedom will end
Fear will be king
Still and pain will settle the score
Chaos and lies
Powers now accused just deny
Many await for the end
The iron fist to fall.....
Shrouded in hate
Warring for peace
Blood for blood is all there can be
Rebellions will fail
Legions will fall
Blacken the sky eternally
The faceless will fight
Exchanging every day to incite
Killing power in their hands
Hands, hearts and minds
The truth lies buried deep in the soul
Humanities threat takes it's toll
Humanity sees they're brought to their knees
An evil reappears from the past
An evil that breathes,misguides and misleads
A darkness that drowns those who last
Drowns those who last.....
Guiltless will fall
Clean blood will spill
Voices cryin out for ''no more''
Freedom will end
Fear will be king
Still and pain will settle the score
Chaos and lies
Powers now accused just deny
Many await for the end
The iron fist to fall.....
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