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Mar 14 2021 - Church is Essential - Kelowna Harvest Church
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10 views • March 15, 2021
200 people gathered in Kelowna, outside the Harvest Church to protest that all churches open immediately. Church is essential, and all law is based on God, so why are churches being targeted? God is essential......Churches save lives!
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