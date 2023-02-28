Commentary from the Chinese Foreign Ministry about the US

You will not see this video on mainstream media. Ian Miles Cheong of the Chinese Foreign Ministry: The United States has sought to overthrow more than 50 foreign governments since World War Two. The US has not been at war for only 16 years through its 240+ years of history. It is the #1 war monger in the world, responsible for about 80% of all post WWII armed conflicts, and so on.
