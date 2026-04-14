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Ezekiel’s Encounter With Creatures, Biblical “Chariots” Likely UFOs - Frederick Price Jr.
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Frederick Price Jr., the pastor of Crenshaw Christian Center and the author of Angels, Demons, and the Battle for the Soul: How to Recognize, Resist, and Reign in Spiritual Warfare, gives details about the supernatural battle constantly happening all around us. He starts by answering a burning question: Are UFOs or aliens in the Bible? In Ezekiel 1, the famed prophet describes creatures that he encountered by the River Kebar, whilst exiled by King Jehoiachin. These creatures were bizarre and otherworldly, like humans, but with many faces, wings, and animalistic features. The Bible has a lot to say about angels, demons, and the spiritual realm, but many Christians, including pastors, are afraid to talk about it. The spiritual world is very real, and Christians should be armed with knowledge on this key subject, which explains the tumult and dangers of this fallen realm.



TAKEAWAYS


God placed a curse on the serpent, Satan, and promised enmity between his seed and Eve’s seed - seed wars


The Bible does not talk about terrestrial beings on other planets


Genesis 6 recounts the creation of half-men, the offspring of fallen angels and human women


It is possible that Biblical references to aerial ‘chariots’ could be what we describe today as a ‘UFO’



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Keywords
biblealiensufoprophecyspiritual warfarecreaturesezekielhybridscounter culturetina griffincrenshaw center
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