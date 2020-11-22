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Dr. Roger Hodkinson
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59 views • November 22, 2020
Virologist speaks out about COVID-19.
They aren’t going to stop doing this to us as long as we willingly comply!
It’s not about the masks or the quarantines and shutdowns in and of themselves. It’s about where this is heading. What kind of a future does our current compliance buy us?
They aren’t going to stop doing this to us as long as we willingly comply!
It’s not about the masks or the quarantines and shutdowns in and of themselves. It’s about where this is heading. What kind of a future does our current compliance buy us?
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