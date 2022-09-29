PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW AND RALPH FUCETOLA- WE HAVE THE DATA - PFIZER JAB - INDUCED AIDS IS REAL - NEJM ARTICLE - 29TH SEPTEMBER 2022

DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW AND RALPH FUCETOLA- WE HAVE THE DATA - PFIZER JAB - INDUCED AIDS IS REAL - NEJM ARTICLE - 29TH SEPTEMBER 2022

DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD)

TUESDAY 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.



http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

https://default.salsalabs.org/T84fc3c86-fea4-497a-b74f-e1ee69e9fb9b/7cc86510-a63d-4de4-abea-bc153ba90bd9

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/stop-who-secret-negotiations/

https://www.producthunt.com/products/dissenter-browser#dissenter-browser

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brave_(web_browser)



http://www.opensourcetruth.com/







