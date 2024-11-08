"Are You a House Negro Or a Field Negro? A Faith Perspective on Freedom with Kevin McGary"





Join Kevin McGary and Peter Demos, as they explore the intersection of faith and culture in a world that often challenges our beliefs. Join us as we delve into the profound insights of historical and contemporary figures, like Malcolm X and other modern thought leaders, to examine the roles we play in society—whether as free thinkers or conformists.Show more



Are we living as 'house Negroes,' comfortable in our roles but complicit in a system that undermines our faith? Or are we embracing the spirit of 'field Negroes,' driven by a relentless quest for freedom and truth in Christ?



This episode is designed to inspire you to break free from the constraints of cultural expectations and live out your faith authentically. Tune in to challenge your perspectives and ignite your passion for a countercultural faith that stands boldly for truth.



